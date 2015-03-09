Trending

Apple Watch will be available April 24, and this is how much it will cost you

By Wearables  

Unsurprisingly, that gold one's not going cheap

Apple Watch

Apple has revealed the release date and prices for the Apple Watch, as well as confirming when pre-orders will be opening.

The Apple Watch Sport version will cost $349 (£299/AU$499) for the smaller 38mm version and $399 (£339/AU$579)) for the larger 42mm model, which converts to about £280/300.

The stainless steel Watch will start at $549 (£479/AU$799) for the 38mm, while the 42mm will begin at $599 (£519/AU$879).

The 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition, meanwhile, will start at a whopping $10,000 (£8,000/AU$14,000). Yup, you heard.

The Apple Watch will go on sale on April 24, with pre-orders beginning April 10.

  • Follow the Apple Watch event on our live blog
See more Wearables news