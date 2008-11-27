Trending

Sharp's Aquos TV range hits the big time

By TV  

Company's new 46-inch TV packs a picture punch

Sharp launches the LC46D65E
Sharp launches the LC46D65E

Sharp has added yet another TV to its premium Aquos D65 range, where the focus is very much on big.

The LC-46D65E 46-inch telly is Full HD (1920x1080p), has Freeview built-in – with an EPG of up to eight days – and harbours an Energy Save Mode.

The TV comes with High Contrast 2,000:1, and boasts Dynamic Contrast of 10,000:1.

Connectivity comes in the form of 3x HDMI and two SCART ports.

Sound choice

When it comes to sound, the LC-46D65E offers Dolby Digital playback through its 2x 10-watt speakers.

The TV's slim-line chassis comes in piano black and is retailing for £999.The Aquos D65 also come in 37-inch and 32-inch sizes.

See more TV news