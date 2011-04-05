Toshiba Places comes to Regza TV range

Toshiba has finally revealed that the Regaza Series of televisions will come with Toshiba Places, its online portal that's set to rival the likes of the Samsung Smart Hub.

It is able to, according to Toshiba, "seamlessly access and share content across multiple devices, including TVs, multimedia tablets, PCs and laptops."

All over the Place

Toshiba Places is set to be a hub for music, gaming, apps, social networking and other services. It was first shown off at IFA 2010 and now Toshiba is expanding the portal on to its new television range.

The TVs to get Toshiba Places will be the Regza UL, SL, VL and WL series.

Toshiba is hoping to put Places on to a whole host of different products but, to make sure they are all singing from the same online hymn sheet, Tosh is offering a single Toshiba ID.

Once this is created, users can get direct access to content and services from Toshiba Places partners, all of which can be accessed from a range of different devices.

Toshiba has announced that BBC iPlayer will be coming to the service, alongside Flickr and Dailymotion.

However, there's no UK release date yet as the date for the Regza range is still to be announced.