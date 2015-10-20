New Apple TV arriving next week

You'll finally be able to get your hands on the new Apple TV next week.

That's according to a man who really ought to know, Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook made the announcement on stage at WSJD Live and went on to describe the new Apple TV as "the foundation of the future of TV."

The new device boasts a number of new features, including voice search functionality, casual gaming support, a major upgrade to the Apple TV controller, and Apple Music compatibility.

Apple's new gizmo will cost US$149 (about £96, AU$200) for a 32GB model and US$199 (about £129, AU$280) for the 64GB version.