Salesforce1 Sales Reach to enable one-to-one campaigns from mobile devices

Salesforce.com will launch a tool designed to provide sales representatives with the ability to send one-to-one marketing campaigns directly to prospects and leads from a mobile device. The tool, Salesforce1 Sales Reach, will be available in 2015.

Sales Reach combines the Salesforce1 Sales Cloud automation tool, Pardot’s b-to-b marketing automation tool, and the social selling platform Communities. The three integrated tools provide sales teams with a solution designed to deliver mini marketing campaigns on-the-fly from a salesperson’s mobile device.

In addition to micro campaigns, Sales Reach also provides sales representatives with real-time notifications to let them know if prospects are browsing a website, downloading content or engaging with products. The sales representative can then send out a micro campaign to offer a discount or to notify the prospect of special offers.

Salesforce1 Sales Reach

Sales Reach also features a mobile lead tracking dashboard that enables sales representatives to access 36 hours worth of prospect interaction data. The information can then be used to tailor campaigns and offers to prospects directly from a mobile device.

Salesforce lists Borrego Solar, Newell Rubbermaid and Precor as Salesforce1 Sales Reach launch customers. Salesforce1 Sales Reach is planned to be available the first half of 2015, the company said in a statement. Pricing will be announced at the time of general availability.

Salesforce1

Salesforce1 launched in November of last year. At the time, Salesforce said the tool would be the first true CRM offering for developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), end users, admins and customers looking to build and administer mobile apps in the cloud.

In May, Salesforce launched the Salesforce1 mobile app, which gave Salesforce1 users direct access to reports, dashboards and accounts on the go. This month, the CRM company added mobile reporting to the Salesforce1 app development tool. The addition gave developers access to real-time performance data on mobile devices.