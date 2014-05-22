Salesforce unveils new Salesforce1 mobile app with SAP connectors

CRM giant Salesforce.com is the latest company to 'double down' on mobile with the unveiling of a new app designed to give businesses more convenient access to its cloud-based solutions on the go.

Available on iOS and Android devices (including Samsung wearables), the new version of the app will be released in July and adds 30 new features, according to the company.

They include giving sales people direct access to reports, dashboards and accounts on the move while allowing them to view data offline.

Others are designed to help organisations improve customer service by providing access to new features such as Knowledge, Questions & Answers, Email and Social Case Actions.

For marketers, the app provides access to Salesforce1 Communities, allowing them to access contacts' Social Information, Campaign Members and Marketing Collateral on the move. It also provides social support for service agents.

Legacy support

Through third-party apps connected through the company's new Canvas API, organisations can also use the new app to connect to back-office systems. Informatica and Mulesoft have released SAP connectors that allow enterprises to access back office data.

In addition to its supported platforms, the app can also be accessed from any mobile browser, including the Blackberry Z10 mobile browser, Good Access Secure mobile browser and Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11.

The current version of the Salesforce1 mobile app, which was last updated mid-May, is available to download now and is included with all user licences of SalesforceCRM and the Salesforce Platform.

According to Ovum, smartphones are expected to make up 77 per cent of all connected devices by 2017.