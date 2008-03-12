Microsoft's other OS is a concept car

Microsoft has given a preview of a new prototype operating system, dubbed ‘Singularity’. The corporation carried out the demo at its TechFest event in Redmond, Washington state.

According to the researchers who developed the OS, Singularity is a “concept-car style” release and isn’t a replacement for Windows.

Instead, ZDNet reports that the new OS will enable researchers to test the interaction between operating systems and the apps that run on them – hopefully resulting in more stable computing platforms in the future.

The corporation has made the OS available on its CodePlex open source website which encourages collaborative research.

“Singularity is a research project focused on the construction of dependable systems through innovation in the areas of systems, languages, and tools,” according to the details posted on the CodePlex website.

The prototype OS was developed by Microsoft Research.