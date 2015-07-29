How to run old programs on Windows 10

With newer versions of any operating system comes the same old question: Will I be able to run my old software on it? Should I? The answer is sometimes yes, sometimes no and often "it depends on several factors." The release of Windows 10 falls into the latter category.

Microsoft's Windows products are generally backwards compatible. A Windows operating system will generally be able to run software written for its immediate predecessor. Windows 7 could use Windows Vista programs for example.

The vast majority of programs that ran on Windows 7 and Windows 8 will continue to work on Windows 10, with the exception of Windows Media Center, which is being dropped completely. Some programs written for even older versions of Windows may work on Windows 10 without an issue. For other pieces of software, it may take some additional work to get it up and running.