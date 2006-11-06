UK Microsoft Office Live beta on 15 November

The Basic version of office is free - the others will require a monthly subscription fee.

Microsoft has announced it will release a UK beta of its Office Live web-based tools on 15 November.

The same date will also see a final release in the US, where 160,000 small businesses previously beta-tested the suite.

The suite enables small businesses to host a website and email as well as manage documents through online sharing and calendars.

There are three versions of the service: Office Live Basics, Office Live Collaboration, and Office Live Essentials.

