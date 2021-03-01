Seagate has launched a new cloud storage-as-a-service offering

The data storage company Seagate has launched a new storage-as-a-service platform called Lyve Cloud which is an S3-compatible storage-only cloud.

Lyve Cloud enables always-on mass capacity data storage and activation and the service is designed to be simple, trusted and efficient to help organizations unlock the value of their massive unstructured datasets.

As part of its new offering, Seagate is collaborating with Equinix to make Lyve Cloud accessible to more customers and to provide extensive interconnect opportunities for additional cloud computing services and geographical expansion.

In a press release announcing Lyve Cloud, EVP of storage services and CIO at Seagate, Ravi Naik explained how the new solution can help customers activate more of their valuable data, saying:

“Lyve Cloud is a natural extension of Seagate’s leadership in mass data solutions, combining our mass capacity HDD innovation with deep storage industry knowledge to help customers activate more of their valuable data. According to Seagate’s Rethink Data report, as much as 68% of data available to enterprises goes unused. By providing a reliable and cost-efficient cloud storage solution at the metro edge, closer to where their data is generated, Lyve Cloud lets enterprises store and activate their data at scale, securely and efficiently.”

Lyve Cloud

By putting Lyve Cloud infrastructure in close proximity to Equity Meta within Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers, customers can consume the scale and efficiency of object service at the metro edge. At the same time though, they can also leverage Equinix Fabric to interconnect sources of data to a variety of edge and cloud-based apps for hybrid and multicloud architectures.

Reduced latency is another benefit of placing Lyvee Cloud infrastructure in metro edge colocation data centers because data is both stored and processed closer to where it is generated.

Lyvee Cloud offers customers privacy with no-lock in and egress fees and this allows them to retain full control of their data while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) for storing massive datasets. The offering's ISO27001 and SOC2 certifications also meet the data security needs of enterprise customers while providing always-on encryption for data in motion and at rest.

Organizations interested in Lyvee Cloud can register here to join Seagate at its Datasphere 2021 virtual event which is set to take place on March 30.