Logitech earphones are music to Ultimate Ears

Logitech has kicked out four new pairs of earphones for CES 2009, with specific models aimed at both MP3 player and iPhone/Blackberry owners.

Two of the Ultimate Ears models - the MetroFi 170 and MetroFi 220 - have sound-isolating silicon sleeves that help insulate your music from the world outside.

The MetroFi 170 and MetroFi 220 comes with three sets of silicon sleeves to match the size of your lugholes, while the headphones themselves also comes with 3.5mm headphones jacks and a carrying case.

Blackberry and iPhone-friendly versions of the MetroFi 170 and 220 - dubbed the MetroFi 170vi and 220vi - also come with a built-in microphone and a button so you can interrupt music playback to make or take a call.

The MetroFi 170 and 220 cost $50 (£34) and $80 (£54) respectively. The iPhone and Blackberry-friendly 'versions' are $60 (£40) and $90 (£60).

All four models go on sale Stateside in February.