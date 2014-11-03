Is this red beauty the first non-Nokia Microsoft Lumia phone?

Microsoft is officially nixing "Nokia" from its smartphone branding, and so far we haven't seen what kind of Lumias that will result in.

But images that appeared on Chinese social site Weibo (the link is broken now) purported to show what could be the first post-Nokia Microsoft Lumia smartphone.

Apparently dubbed the RM-1090, this device sports brazen Microsoft logos where it would have said "Nokia" before.

It's allegedly passed through China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the supposed source of the images, for approval.

Camera and flash

There's not much to glean from the photos, besides the obvious facts that the Microsoft RM-1090 appears to have a front-facing camera and a flash on the back.

But looking at this image we can also assume that Microsoft likely won't be changing too much about the Lumia family of smartphones, despite the branding shift.

Other than that your guess is as good as ours when it comes to this beauty.

Microsoft said late last month its first non-Nokia smartphones would be unveiled soon, so expect more info any day now.

Via Phone Arena