Apple plans to make micro-SIM even smaller

Apple is aiming to further shrink the size of the micro-SIM cards found in gadgets like the iPhone 4 and 3G versions of the iPad.

Reports today claim that Apple has already submitted plans for a new SIM standard to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

The plans to make the micro-SIM, first seen in the original iPad, even smaller would free up a tiny morsel of space within Apple gadgets.

Orange on board

Anne Bouverot of Orange told Reuters: "We were quite happy to see last week that Apple has submitted a new requirement to ETSI for a smaller SIM form factor--smaller than the one that goes in iPhone 4 and iPad,"

Naturally, Apple has refused to comment on the reports, while Bouverot says that Orange is one of many partners Apple has on board.

She also claims that the new SIM cards could be out as soon as next year.

ViaReuters