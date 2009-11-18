Beta Opera Mobile 10 for Windows Phone arrives

Opera Mobile 10 for Windows Phones has launched in beta, promising to bring faster surfing for consumers.

Opera's Turbo technology has proven to be a popular function, and Windows Mobile users can now experience just why, with a beta browser available now.

Opera Mobile 10 brings a similar look and feel to Opera's desktop browser, and includes features like speed dial, tabbed browsing, a password manager and the all-important compression technology Turbo.

Unifying

"We are unifying our products, so that users get the same experience, no matter the device or which particular Opera browser they are using," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software.

"With Opera Mobile 10, we are raising the expectations of how a a mobile browser should perform.

"Today, users require a browser as powerful as the web, one that can handle their daily tasks as well as their computers. That's Opera."