Bang & Olufsen goes hands-free

Bang & Olufsen(B&O) has just launched the EarSet 2 - a hands-free mobile headset for in-car use that the company claims is the ultimate Bluetooth accessory.

B&O feels confident in making that claim by pointing at two distinctive features. The first is digital signal processing technologyy that eliminates background noise. The second is 'exceptional transmission quality' which is achieved by two omni-directional microphones.

The EarSet 2 also looks good thanks to a combination of shiny aluminium and soft-touch plastic. Bang & Olufsen reckons the design makes it particularly comfortable to hang from the side of your head. It even has a melody that's been 'adapted for use close to the ear'.

Bang & Olufsen, of course, never goes anything by halves, especially when it comes to the asking price. B&O is asking for £211 for this little beauty, which is available now. Call 0800 138 0525 to find your nearest store.

Technical specifications