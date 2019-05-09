NordVPN kills popular free trial due to widespread abuse

Popular VPN provider NordVPN has terminated its seven day free trial offer but has kept its 30 day money back guarantee amidst widespread abuse by its service by scammers.

A spokesperson for the company revealed that such abuse was so significant that it took a toll on their infrastructure and harmed their services in multiple ways.

The company was the only major VPN to offer a free trial; ExpressVPN , Hotspot Shield and IPVanish all have money back guarantee setup instead.

Widespread

Panama-registered NordVPN ranks second on our best VPN list and has more than one million customers worldwide using 5,200 servers in 60 countries. It provides whitelabel services to a number of partners including Bullguard .

The news comes days after its advert about public Wi-Fi in the UK was banned by the regulator for UK’s advertising industry, ASA. The Advertising Standards Authority said that the advert exaggerated the risk of data theft without using a VPN service.

It received a massive boost in visibility yesterday as Liverpool FC reached the Champions League; NordVPN is LFC’s official cyber security partner.