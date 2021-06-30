Netgear expands range of Wi-Fi 6 access points for SMBs

Netgear has unveiled the latest addition to its range of WiFi 6 access point devices, the AX6000 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point (WAX630).

The WAX630 is the fourth member in Netgear’s Insight Managed WiFi 6 portfolio of devices, which according to the company is designed specifically to cater to the needs of small and medium businesses.

“Whether it be better overall throughput or faster speeds for individually connected devices, SMBs are always demanding more from their WiFi network. The WAX630 delivers industry leading network performance based on its unique WiFi 6 12-stream tri-band architecture,” said Doug Cheung , Senior Product Line Manager of SMB Wireless at Netgear.

Anandtech believes the new product is Netgear’s attempt at shoring up its SMB portfolio, with more and more employees now returning to work as remote working makes way for hybrid work environments.

Full house

Cheung added that the WAX630 joins the WAX610 and WAX620 that, together with the common Insight management platform, offer SMBs an array of price-performance options.

The WAX630 builds upon the 802.3at as well as 2.5GBASE-T support of the WAX610 and WAX620 devices, and is equipped with two Ethernet ports, a standard Gigabit Ethernet port and another Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

In its analysis, AnandTech notes that the device supports up to 600 active clients with 100 concurrent devices. It also covers a wider 3500 sq. ft. area, compared to 3000 sq. ft for the WAX620, and 2500 sq. ft. for the WAX610.

Netgear claims that the WAX630 delivers up to 40% higher speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac), while being interoperable with other Insight Managed AP, notably the two WiFi 6 devices as well as WiFi 5 devices (WAC510, and WAC540).