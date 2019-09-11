Mozilla is launching a VPN

The parent company behind Firefox is launching a new VPN in a bid to boost online privacy for its users.

As part of its Firefox Test Pilot program, which will allow users to try out new features and services, Mozilla has unveiled the Firefox Private Network VPN service.

Mozilla's Firefox Private Network may not have the word VPN in its name, but it still provides users with many of the same features of a VPN including the ability to access a private network while on public Wi-Fi and allowing them to hide their location from websites and ad trackers online.

Firefox Private Network

Mozilla vice president of product Marissa Wood explained why the company decided to include a VPN in its web browser, saying:

“One of the key learnings from recent events is that there is growing demand for privacy features. The Firefox Private Network is an extension which provides a secure, encrypted path to the web to protect your connection and your personal information anywhere and everywhere you use your Firefox browser.”

Mozilla has picked Cloudflare as its partner for the launch of Firefox Private Network and the service will use the company's proxy server. The new VPN product is available now as a Firefox extension though you'll have to be in the US and use Firefox on your desktop to take advantage of the service. Firefox Private Network is currently free but Mozilla could end up charging for the service in the future.

This isn't the first time that Mozilla has included a VPN with its browser as last year it partnered with ProtonVPN to offer a similar service to its users for $10 per month.

Via TechCrunch