New video sizes iPad Air Plus up with current Apple devices

Apple appears on course to deliver a larger, 12-inch iPad some time next year, called either the iPad Pro or the iPad Air 2 Plus.

Leaked schematics landed on the internet last week and put the put the dimensions of the device at 305.31 x 220.8 x 7mm. According to reports, it will keep the home button with Touch ID fingerprint scanner beneath the 12.2-inch screen.

How does it measure up when compared to Apple's current products? Well, a new mockup video has emerged following the leaks showing us exactly that.

The video runs through how a device would look in the hand, as well as its size compared to current iPads, iPhones and MacBooks. You can see the video for yourself below.

Via: PhoneArena