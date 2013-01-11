In Pictures: Archos 70 Titanium

The Archos 70 Titanium is due to hit stores around the world before March sporting an incredibly low price tag of just £99/£119 (around AU$150).

Packing a 7-inch 1024 x 600 IPS display, 1.6GHz dual-core processor, 8GB of internal storage, front facing VGA camera and running Android Jelly Bean the 70 Titanium is certainly a great sounding tablet for the money you'll part with.

Archos only had a non-working version of the 70 Titanium at CES 2013 in Las Vegas so we're unable to comment on how well the budget slate performs.

What we can say though is that its Alumium chassis feels reasonably sturdy, but the plastic power/lock, volume and home keys do highlight the cut price status of the Archos 70 Titanium.

The 70 Titanium does have a host of connectivity options including a microUSB and HDMI out sockets plus a microSD card slot and we're looking forward to getting a working version in.