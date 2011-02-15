Toshiba unveils Satellite R830 and R850 laptops

Toshiba has unveiled its latest Satellite R830 and R850 laptops this week, with Tosh's design concepts clearly taking inspiration from the mobile computing trends towards ever thinner, stronger and faster notebooks.

Toshiba is hosting a lavish press launch event at The Grove hotel in leafy Hertfordshire this week, a high-class haunt which is usually the home of Premiership footballers and A-list celebs.

Toshiba's two new ultraportable laptops – the Satellite R830 and Satellite R850 - feature the latest Intel CPUs and, we are assured, have been "designed to provide a premium blend of power and portability".

The Satellite R830 features a 33.8cm (13.3'') screen and a magnesium alloy chassis. The Satellite R850 offers a slightly larger 39.6cm (15.6") high definition screen and a high strength resin body.

Tosh slims down

Toshiba's launch press release also informs us that: "Both the Satellite R830 and Satellite R850 have been carefully engineered to offer slim, light and stylish designs without compromising on essential features.

"Despite measuring only 18.3mm at its thinnest point, the Satellite R830 features an integrated DVD drive, a full performance CPU and a full-size keyboard into a chassis as light as 1.5kg. The Satellite R850 adds a 39.6cm (15.6") screen and a numerical keypad, offering a fast and convenient tool for data input."

The manufacturer is particularly proud of its latest "sophisticated cooling system" which apparently "prevents system components from overheating by channelling cool air towards the laptop's main processing units – enabling the Satellite R830 and R850 to provide full power and leading mobility side-by-side."

The Toshiba Satellite R830 and Satellite R850 will be available during the second quarter of 2011. Finalised pricing and exact release dates are still to be confirmed.