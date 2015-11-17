The Fujitsu Stylistic R726 is an excellent iPad Pro, Surface Pro 4 rival

Fujitsu's new 2-in-1 tablet is designed to overthrow the iPad Pro and the Surface Pro 4 as the most exciting hybrids on the market. The 12.5-inch Stylistic R726 features a magnesium-aluminum chassis, a magnetic pull-away keyboard and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Ideally suited for creative professionals and business users who manage a lot of content, the R726 runs on the newest sixth-generation Intel Core i Skylake processors, including the top-of-the-line Core i7 chip. It is immediately unclear how much RAM the R726 will offer, but you'll be able to store up to 512GB of data on the device.

Like the iPad Pro and the Surface Pro 4, the R726 features pen or touch-based input. However, it will only come with a full HD resolution screen, so video and photo editors might opt for a competing device with higher pixel quality. At just 1.76 pounds (789g) and 0.37 inches thick (9.5mm), the R726 is a competitively-sized device. For example: the Surface Pro 4 is 0.33 inches thick and 1.73 pounds with a Core i processor.

What else?

If the R726 is destined to be your primary device, you'll be happy to hear it offers optional 4G/LTE, NFC and Intel Pro Wireless Display functionality, so you'll be able to use the device in numerous locations and for various purposes.

It's also got a wide array of ports, including one each of the following: USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, mini DisplayPort, SIM card slot and RJ-45 Ethernet.

Enterprise users will be happy to hear that the R726 offers remote management technology, encrypted drives, trusted platform module standard and NFC authentication.

The R726 will be available in February. The price has yet to be announced.