Microsoft makes Windows 10 64-bit version of OneDrive available for more users

The 64-bit version of Microsoft's cloud storage solution OneDrive is now rolling out to more users following a slight delay.

In a message posted in its admin center, the software giant explained that OneDrive will be silently updated to the new 64-bit version on users' systems soon, saying:

“We are making a 64-bit version of the OneDrive sync client available for Windows. The rollout should be mid-April through mid-May (previously end of April) following the normal. We will silently update user devices from the 32-bit version to the 64-bit version. All functionality is the same as it is in the 32-bit installation.”

It's worth noting that only users running 64-bit Windows 10 will be able to take advantage of this new version of OneDrive. While users running 32-bit Windows can continue using the old version of OneDrive, they will miss out on the performance increase offered by the 64-bit version of the software.

64-bit OneDrive

Although Microsoft first released a 64-bit version of Windows back in 2003, until recently users could only access a 32-bit version of OneDrive to store their files, photos and other documents. The problem with running 32-bit software on a 64-bit version of Windows 10 is that 32-bit programs can only access 4GB of system memory even on systems with higher amounts of RAM.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft's Ankita Kirti explained that the upgraded 64-bit version of OneDrive will make it easier to transfer large files, saying:

“The 64-bit version is the right choice if you plan to use large files, if you have a lot of files, and if you have a computer that's running a 64-bit version of Windows. Computers running 64-bit versions of Windows generally have more resources—such as processing power and memory—than their 32-bit predecessors. Also, 64-bit applications can access more memory than 32-bit applications (up to 18.4 million Petabytes).”

If you regularly use OneDrive to store your files in the cloud, the desktop app will be automatically updated by mid-May which means you don't have to download anything to start using the new 64-bit version of the software.

