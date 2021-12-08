Live
Is Google Calendar down?
Google Calendar appears to be having some difficulties
By Henry St Leger published
Is Google Calendar down? The widely-use calendar service provided by Google, and synced with many of our work and personal email accounts, appears to be having trouble keeping it together.
A number of TechRadar staff are seeing Google Calendar dip in and out of live service, with a '500' error code coming up instead of our usual view of events, meetings, reminders, and more meetings.
More on this as the story develops...
Reports continue to pour in
Downdetector is now reporting a whopping 2,960 issues – and the real number is likely to be far beyond that, given that the site relies on user-generated complaints.
Users commenting on the website say that Calendar is "down for Romania as well", "Not working in Czech Republic", "Unable to sync in India", and "Down in Denmark." France and Greece appear to be affected too – is anyone left out?
Partial functionality?
You may find that you can enter the Google Calendar, and only see a few events out of your usually-packed schedule. I'm able to see my own events, and things I've confirmed attendance to – stored locally – but my work calendar of everything else going on in the company is absent. Sorry boss.
I was able to use a Google Calendar event to jump into a Google Meet video call, so you may be able to briefly gain access for an important meeting if you keep trying. We tend to switch between half-filled screen and full-on error message every time we refresh the page, though.
Be free, workers!
Some are taking the outage on a lighter note, such as Twitter user @jerelleaj, who celebrates that they must "have nothing planned for today". Performance review? What performance review?
Google calendar is down…guess I have nothing planned for today 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️December 8, 2021
Users are taking to social media
People are cottoning on to the service being down, though the official Google Calendar Twitter account has yet to post anything about the issues.
Is anyone else suffering from unresponsive @googlecalendar servers today?#google #calendar #down #outageDecember 8, 2021
Reported cases are rising
Downdetector is reporting a surge in user-generated reports of Google Calendar issues since 9am GMT (1am PST / 4am EST). Only 16 reports in the view so far, but 0-16 in the space of 20 minutes shows something is picking up.
It looks like a global problem
Google Calendar appears to be down for TechRadar's UK staff, flitting in and out of service. We have word that the service is experiencing issues worldwide, from contacts in India and Spain too.
