WikiLeaks fixes its money leak

Whistle-blowing site Wikileaks has said it's received enough in donations to continue work. The site had been forced to suspend operations due to a lack of funding.

In a Twitter update late yesterday, Wikileaks announced that it now had enough money to keep going for another year. The update read: "Achieved min. fundraising goal. ($200k/600k); we're back fighting for another year, even if we have to eat rice to do it."

The $200,000 means the non-profit site can continue. It still needs to raise twice that amount, however, in order to pay its staff.

Wikileaks has been a thorn in the side of many companies and governments. On its site, it promises that "we have received hundreds of thousands of pages from corrupt banks, the US detainee system, the Iraq war, China, the UN and many others that we do not currently have the resources to release." Expect those pages to appear online soon.

No grants

As we reported last week, Wikileaks had been anticipating a grant from the Knight Foundation, which never arrived. The site doesn't accept any government funding.

Wikileaks was founded in late 2006, and has made its name by releasing documents on many sensitive issues, including the BNP membership list.

Expect the bad guys to start cowering again soon.