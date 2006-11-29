Time Warner to let downloads be burned to DVD

From next year, anyone downloading Time Warner movies in the US will be allowed to burn them to DVD.

The statement was made by Richard Parsons, chief executive and chairman of Time Warner, speaking at a media summit this week.

This marks a significant change in strategy for Time Warner; at present downloaded content is copy-protected to prevent burning to disc.

Film fans in the US will likely see the results of this through second-party film download services. It is not clear whether this will also apply to those downloading content in the UK.

If it does, it is likely that we too will see the offer available through video retailers.Time Warner is the parent company of Warner Brothers Entertainment , AOL and New Line Cinema , among others. Richard Preston