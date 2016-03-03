GoPro will let you 'swim' with sharks on Periscope later today

Later today, GoPro will be treating us to an underwater Periscope stream in which it will be getting up close and person with some hammerhead sharks.

GoPro athletes Jeb Corliss and Roberta Mancino will be swimming in shark-infested waters in the Bahamas to show us the wonders of the ultimate predators, which we'll be viewing from the safety of our laptops and smartphones.

As Corliss points out, "anyone with a WiFi extension cable, a cell phone, Periscope app and a GoPro" can do this, and they hope this will inspire the more adventurous types to broadcast their exploits to the world.

Earlier this year GoPro announced that you'd be able to use your iPhone to livestream to Periscope, making it easier for thrill seekers to broadcast their activities in real time.

Corliss also says they'll be using four GoPro HERO4 Black Edition cameras on the dive, with each one shooting in different frame rates. It'll be worth checking out.

Live streaming starts at 5pm GMT (12pm EST / 9am PST). You can read more about it here.