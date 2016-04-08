Google will now warn admins on social engineering threats

Google is trying to help defend the networks of businesses across the globe, and the company has just announced that it's expanding the coverage of its system of Safe Browsing Alerts for Network Administrators (which has been running for half a decade now).

The service warns network admins when it detects harmful URLs which are present, and with this latest move will cover further URLs including those pertaining to malicious software, unwanted software (like adware that injects ads into browsers for example), and social engineering (such as phishing sites which are fake lookalikes designed to trick the user into logging in and revealing their password details).

All of which are doubtless very useful extras for admins to be informed of. Google notes that around 1,300 network admins are using Safe Browsing Alerts currently, and some 250 reports are sent out every day to these folks.

If you wish, you can sign up for the service here.

Google wrote in a blog post: "Network administrators can use the data provided by our service to gain insights into the security and quality of their network. By working together, we can make it more challenging and expensive for attackers to profit from user harm."

Google also offers Project Shield which provides protection from DDoS attacks to news reporting websites and human rights-related web pages, offering the service for free with the aim being to maintain freedom of expression on the web in the face of censorship via orchestrated attacks.

