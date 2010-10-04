FBI catches major online fraud gang

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has uncovered a major gang of online fraudsters, making over 100 arrests of cyber-criminals in the US.

The FBI initially uncovered the cyber-crime gang when monitoring suspicious patterns of bank transactions in Omaha.

Eastern Europe connections

Those arrested in the US were said to be mules for online fraudsters based in Eastern Europe.

The gang was said to have accrued over $70 million (£44.4 million) by hacking into US computers.

Nineteen members of the gang have also been detained in the UK and in the Ukraine in what the FBI is calling "one of the largest cyber criminal cases we have ever investigated".

Zeus virus attack

Members of the gang arrested in the US were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering.

The FBI has released a statement outlining how the group attacked companies and individuals with a virus known as Zeus.

