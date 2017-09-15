Imminent release of Apple TV 4K sees Ultra HD movies appearing on iTunes

Having a set-top box that can output to 4K TVs is great, but it's pretty useless without some 4K content to play on it.

Apple is beginning to take care of that latter point today with the rollout of 4K movies on iTunes alongside the opening of pre-orders for the Apple TV 4K.

9to5Mac is reporting that not only are Ultra HD movies appearing on iTunes for people to purchase and download, but users are also seeing their existing movies becoming available for the free upgrade.

4K freebies

All of these upgrades are happening at no extra cost. 4K purchases cost the same as their HD counterparts, and any HD movies you own that are receiving a 4K release will be upgraded at no extra charge.

Of course, iTunes won't be your only source of 4K content when the set-top box launches - you'll also be able to stream Ultra HD content from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Apple TV 4K will be launching on September 22, with prices starting at $179 (£179, AU$249) for the 32GB version.