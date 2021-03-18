IDrive Compute lets developers and enterprises spin up private servers instantly

Cloud computing vendor IDrive has expanded its portfolio of cloud backup and online storage products to now include a VPS hosting solution as well. Dubbed IDrive Compute the new service is designed for hosting high-traffic websites as well as for CPU intensive workloads such as machine learning and data analytics.

IDrive Compute is powered by an edge computing infrastructure that’s spread across 20 different locations in the US. The new service offers both shared CPUs and multiple packages for dedicated CPUs.

“Collecting, analyzing or even just passing through the data at an edge closest to the end-user instead of a centralized cloud or server ensures faster response, efficient business operations that promotes a strong and fast-performing business ecosystem,” IDrive noted.

Linux powered

Users will be able to spin virtual machines (VMs) based on popular Linux distros including Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, and openSUSE. The service also offers several options for customizing the VMs. In addition to picking the distro, you’ll be able to decide the number of CPUs and enable optional backup services as well as private IP.

The new service gives users a single pane of glass to manage all their virtual instances and take stock of the associated volumes, snapshots, backups, and more from its unified web dashboard.

IDrive Compute has a pay-as-you-use pricing model. It’s shared CPU plans start at $0.0074/per hour or $5/month and offer a single CPU Core, 1GB RAM, 20GB NVMe storage and 1TB of bandwidth transfer. The dedicated CPU plans are available in CPU-optimized, memory-optimized, and storage-optimized plans, that enable users to pick one that best suits their workloads.