Denon AVR-3808: small price, big sound

The Denon AVR-3808 is the mid-priced alternative to Denon's flagship AVR-4308 home cinema receiver

If you liked the idea of Denon's AVR-4308 home cinema receiver, but balked at its £2,000 price tag, then you'll be mightily pleased by the arrival of its almost identical, but much cheaper sibling.

The AVR-3808 is already on sale at your local home cinema shop for just £1,300, saving you enough money to splurge on a decent Blu-ray player and some discs.

The AVR-3808 certainly delivers plenty of cutting-edge features. These include built-in Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD decoders, built-in HDMI 1.3a support and compatibility with digital audio tracks stored on your PC or Mac.

Other key features include analogue and digital video upscaling to 1080p, built-in Ethernet and 160W power output into seven discrete audio channels. It even promises to be easy to setup thanks the inclusion of Room EQ which uses a microphone to optimise individual speaker sound levels.

Full details can be found on the AVR-3808's product page at the Denon UK website.