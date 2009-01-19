Sundance 3D film festival now has 4D sound

Sounds from on high, courtesy of 4D audio

The world has gone crazy over 3D films and TV, so is the same about to happen for '4D' sound?

GenAudio has developed the '4D' AstoundSound system, where audio is perceived as coming from every direction including above and beyond the speakers.

As with virtual surround sound technology, AstoundSound uses psycho-acoustic algorithms, apparently based on '16 years of audio perception and brain processing research', to generate room-filling sound from a standard 5.1 or 7.1 home cinema set-up.

Dimensionally challenged

GenAudio is showcasing the AstoundSound system as part of the 3D Film Festival (3DFF) at indie movie-fest Sundance Film Festival, alongside a 73-inch Mitsubishi 3D DLP display.

"We have created user-friendly software integrated with off-the-shelf hardware for professional audio engineers enabling them to incorporate AstoundSound into their projects during post-production," says Jerry Mahabub, Chairman and CEO of GenAudio.

AstoundStereo was recently integrated into the 5.1 and 7.1 programming for both DVD and Blu-Ray releases of Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Bangkok Dangerous.

GenAudio's consumer audio software, AstoundStereo Expander, is available to download for a free 30-day trial for Mac or PC at www.astoundstereo.com/.