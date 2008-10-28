Mitsubishi beams out first laser-powered TV

Lasers: now not just for blinding airline pilots

Starting from today, you can own a little bit of history - the world's first laser-powered telly.

Mitsubishi America is finally stocking shelves with the LaserVue L65-A90, a 65-inch rear projection set that uses DLP technology (usually found in projectors) to deliver amazing colour depth.

The Laservue set claims to be able to deliver twice the colour gamut of HDTV standard, using just 135W - a third of the power of a typical LCD and a quarter of those planet-hating plasmas.

3D or not 3D, that is the question

The A90 comes '3D Ready', a fairly meaningless term seeing as Blu-ray and other packaged media lack any 3D standards, but presumably there will be a few games that make use of it in the future.

Other features include 120Hz playback of Full HD (naturally) material, x.v.Colour, four HDMI 1.3a sockets and a 10-inch depth that is really quite reasonable considering the A90's hefty 60Kg weight.

There's the good news, here's the bad. The A90 is hitting shops today with a price tag of $7,000 (£4,500) - which puts it firmly head-to-head with Pioneer's stunning Kuro tellies. Watch TechRadar for a review soon.