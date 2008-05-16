The GigaPan produces ultra hi-res imagery

It sounds too good to be true but a new device has been created that allows photographers to take images of up to 1,000 megapixels, creating the ultimate in clear, precise and interactive photography.

The idea behind it actually quite simple. Using your normal run-of-the-mill digicam, you connect it up to a robot mounted on to a tripod which takes hundreds of zoomed-in photos, all at a slightly different angle. These images are then stitched together using a software program.

Zoom with a view

Once stitched together the photograph can be explored much like a 3D environment, where the user can zoom in and out and pick out precise details.

The Timesonline was given a demonstration of the device and its findings can be found here. Nevertheless, it all sounds very impressive.

At the moment, the camera device is still in trials, but when it is released, it will likely cost “several hundred dollars”. Find out more here.