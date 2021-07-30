Funimation free trial: is one available and how to get it?

Funimation is the home to hundreds of dubbed anime shows, so whether you’re looking to watch Attack on Titan or Afro Samurai, you will find a plethora of popular series and classic anime shows on the site. If you want to try before you buy, we've got all the details on a potential Funimation free trial below.

By signing up to Funimation, you can access a whole host of anime movies and TV shows immediately either through the website or Funimation app. The streaming service's online library mainly consists of dubbed anime, so if you prefer to watch anime without subtitles, Funimation has lots to offer.

With a number of subscription plans available, we will explain if and how you can benefit from a Fumination free trial, and what you can watch with one. Thereafter, we'll detail the most affordable way to keep watching anime once it has ended.

Is there a Funimation free trial?

Good news for those interested in streaming anime through Funimation. No matter where you're located or which plan you opt for, there is a Funimation free trial available to new customers. Yep, Funimation offers anime fans a 14 day trial period.

This means you can sign up to Funimation and see if it is the service for you for a whole two weeks without parting with your cash.

How to get a Funimation free trial

New customers can head to Funimation’s website or app where you can sign up for your 14-day free trial.

You will be asked to create an account or sign up with Facebook and select from one of its payment plans in order to proceed with the subscription trial.

Funimation’s website has lots of signposts for new users to sign up and benefit from the Funimation free trial, but follow these steps to get you started:

Visit the Funimation website

Click on the yellow 'Try Premium Plus' button in the top right corner

Choose which plan you want to try by clicking ‘Start your free trial’

If you haven't already, create an account

Enter your billing information

Enjoy up to 14 days of anime shows with Funimation

You will be asked for payment details to set up your plan, with the choice of entering Credit Card details or paying using PayPal. Remember, though, Funimation will only take a payment if you don’t cancel before your Funimation free trial ends. So, if you don’t want to stick around after the 14-day trial period, make sure to cancel to avoid any charges.

What is the cheapest way to get Funimation after the free trial?

Depending on your location, there are different Funimation subscriptions for anime fans to sign up to at different price points after their Funimation free trial ends.

For those in the US and Canada, you'll have your choice of the Premium, Premium Plus, or Premium Plus Ultra plan. The cheapest subscription is the Premium plan, which will allow you to watch all anime content, ad-free for just $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

This gets you ad-free streaming to the entirety of Funimation's library, with both subtitled and dubbed TV shows and movies. On the Premium plan, you'll be limited to two simultaneous streams and won't be able to download for offline viewing.

In the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand the only plan available is the Premium Plus plan, which costs £4.99/AU$7.95/NZ$7.95/€5.99 a month.

However, commit to paying for an annual subscription upfront for £49.99/AU$7.96/NZ$7.95/€59.99 a year and you're saving yourself 16% on Funimation's Premium Plus plan. This comes with the option to stream on up to five devices simultaneously, with access to all of Funimation's library, with both sub and dubbed titles, and the ability to download and watch offline.

Regardless of which plan you pick or your location, you will be able to watch anime for free with the 14-day Funimation free trial.

What can I watch with my Funimation free trial?

For those signed up to a 14-day Funimation free trial, you will get access to the streaming service's entire online library, which includes over 600 dubbed and subbed anime shows.

With the free trial, Funimation has plenty of popular shows to choose from both old and new. So whether you want to watch the entire Dragon Ball series, Naruto, the Attack on Titan, Ace Attorney, or My Hero Academia, Funimation is constantly growing their variety of shows available for anime fans.

With over 15,000 hours of anime, there's plenty to watch from dramas, to romance, and action adventure, and new seasons added all the time.

If you aren’t signed up to a free trial with Funimation, you can still access a limited library of anime shows with ads, but you will still need to create a free account.

