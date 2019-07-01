Databases are migrating to the cloud

The future of the database market is in the cloud according to new research from the global research and advisory firm Gartner which predicts that by 2022, 75 percent of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform with just five percent returning to on-premises.

Databases used for analytics and the SaaS model will help fuel this trend and distinguished research vice president at Gartner, Donald Feinberg explained why, saying:

“According to inquiries with Gartner clients, organizations are developing and deploying new applications in the cloud and moving existing assets at an increasing rate, and we believe this will continue to increase. We also believe this begins with systems for data management solutions for analytics (DMSA) use cases — such as data warehousing, data lakes and other use cases where data is used for analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Increasingly, operational systems are also moving to the cloud, especially with conversion to the SaaS application model.”

New data management platform

The firm's research shows that 2018 worldwide database management systems (DBMS) revenue grew by 18.4 percent to reach $46bn. Cloud DMBS revenue accounts for 68 percent of that growth while Microsoft and AWS account for 75.5 percent of the total market growth.

This trend helps reinforce the notion that cloud service provider (CSP) infrastructures and the services that run on them are becoming the new data management platform.

Ecosystems have begun to form around CSPs that integrate services within a single CSP and provide early steps toward intercloud data management. This is quite different from the on-premises approach where individual products often serve multiple roles but rarely have their own built-in capabilities to support integration with adjacent products within the on-premises deployment environment.

According to Gartner, there is still some growth in on-premises systems but this growth is rarely from new deployments but rather from price increases and forced upgrades undertaken by organizations to avoid risk.

