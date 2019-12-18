Cyberghost owner mulling plans for privacy suite in 2020

In the last few years, we have consistently provided a growing range of services around privacy and security to our customers. We have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the privacy and security of our customers. We were the first to publish a transparency report, we keep no logs and have been working tirelessly to continue and provide additional products which secure our customers' digital life.

One of the most significant moves our combined entity is taking is the road map to creating the first verifiable privacy company. This comprehensive plan which we have started implementing we hope will lead the way to other companies in this space to follow suite and create a “no need for trust” echo system where all our stakeholders will be able to verify how our system works and handles information. Our plan includes two components:

1. Open Sourcing our desktop client app; starting next week, our desktop client code will be open-sourced and available for all to review. This will allow our customers and partners to verify exactly what we are doing, and we believe any respectable privacy company should follow suit.

2. We're building an internal roadmap to create a transparent and verifiable infrastructure, in which no one, including ourselves, is permitted access to the servers through which VPN traffic flows. This will be a community-led effort. And with this step, we are looking to lead the way in the industry and hope others will follow suit.