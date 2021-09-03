Constant Contact buys SaaS solution SharpSpring to boost CRM offering

In a bid to expand its CRM capabilities, online marketing company Constant Contact has bought cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm SharpSpring.

Constant Contact focuses on online marketing, from setting up an online store to leveraging social and search features, and its new property offers contracts for digital marketing agencies.

"We are pleased to welcome the SharpSpring team to Constant Contact and expand our capabilities for current customers and offer a broader set of opportunities for new customers," noted Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact.

"SharpSpring's focus on lead management will be an essential element in building Constant Contact's marketing automation platform to more holistically deliver results for small businesses."

CRM business

Reaching the final stages of the sale, the deal was originally announced in June 2021 and approved by SharpSpring's stockholders on August 25, 2021.

As Constant Contact is a private company, the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but is thought to be around $240m. The deal will also see SharpSpring delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

The pair now plan to join forces to aid the expansion of Constant Contact’s CRM and marketing automation capabilities, in the hopes that the company’s SMB customers will find ease in engaging with clients throughout their buying journey and, ultimately, improve conversions.

Constant Contact offers two main email marketing plans: Email, and Email Plus, and uses an AI-based site creator for its website building solution.

