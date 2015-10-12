Top-end Surface Book sells out on Microsoft Store

Microsoft's bold attempt at building its own laptop hardware could be set to pay off, if early indications are anything to go by.

According to UberGizmo, pre-orders for the Surface Book, which is a bit like Microsoft's spin on the Macbook Pro, have already sold out of the highest spec configuration on Microsoft's website.

The top-end machine, which is set to cost $2699 (over £1700) will have a 13.5 inch display running at 3000x2000, Intel Core i7 processor (with discrete Nvidia GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and will also come with the same Surface Pen as Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets.

Perhaps most notably the Surface Book has a special "dynamic fulcrum hinge", which will hopefully offer more flexibility and robustness whilst looking pretty slick.

The Surface Book, which was first announced last week, appears to be Microsoft's attempt at doing for Windows what the Nexus product line does for Google's Android operating system: Essentially offering a 'showroom' type experience for what the underlying operating system can do given the right hardware.

The laptop is due to hit stores on October 26.