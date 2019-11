The Cyber Security Challenge is designed to boost the numbers going into cybersecurity

It's cold. And we're standing outside an unassuming but high security facility in Farnbrough.

In the reception a camera swings round ominously to take our picture for a security pass that makes us look like a ghost.

This building belongs to aerospace, defence and security firm QinetiQ. But we're here to see ordinary people at work.

We move through an airy atrium towards a conference centre wing belonging to Boeing, called The Portal. This is where the Cyber Security Challenge is taking place.