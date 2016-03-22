BBC Micro Bit: 10 things you need to know

In the 1980s, the BBC Micro computer was introduced to a generation of future programmers, with many going on to forge successful careers in the industry.

More than 30 years on, the BBC has lifted the lid on the BBC micro:bit, a new pocket-sized computer that lets anyone code, customise and use control other pieces of hardware through software.

It's being supplied to around 1 million school children in a bid to address a growing skills shortage in the UK's technology sector. After that, the Micro Bit will go on sale outside of schools through a not-for-profit organisation set up by the BBC.

So, why is it important and what can you actually do with it? Click on to find out