Apple reveals iOS stats: 700 millionth iOS device shipping in October

Apple laid out some figures during its multi-national new iPhone events today, revealing that next month sales of iOS devices will reach 700 million.

That's 700 million iOS devices sold - a massive figure but unsurprising given what Apple's achieved since the iPhone launched in 2007.

The company also predicted that hundreds of millions of people will download iOS 7 when it launches on Sept. 18.

That's right - Apple also revealed the iOS 7 release date, and the long-awaited (it seems like it, at least) OS update will arrive very soon.

The most successful iPhone ever

Apple revealed no specific figures in terms of iPhone sales specifically, but did show off a vague chart that shows that the phone is more popular than ever.

In fact, the company revealed that the iPhone 5 had the most successful first year of any iPhone so far, though despite its success it's being replaced.

Of course the big news of the day is that the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S are finally official, and the cheap iPhone and its upgraded sibling arrive on Sept. 20.