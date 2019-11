Marks and Spencer hopes it will be able to keep better track of stock in its stores using RFID tags

Marks and Spencer ( M&S ) is to extend its use of Radio Frequency Idenity (RFID) tags to 120 of its stores across the UK.

M&S chief executive Stuart Rose claims the use of RFID is one reason for the retailer's recent success, says ComputerWeekly ,

The company started a trial of the tags in late 2004 in a handful of stores, expanding it slightly in 2005 and more extensively in 2006.

M&S uses the tags on its men's suits, trousers and jackets, and women's casual trousers, skirts and suits.