Best Xbox One headsets 2020: the top Xbox One gaming headsets

You're here because you want the very best Xbox One headset money can buy. Who wouldn't? We spend a lot of time poring over pixels and fetishising frame rates, so why not pay some attention to sound quality too?

We've waded waist-deep out into the headset market, testing wired and wireless models from inexpensive offerings to the kind of purchase that offers you a monthly payment plan at the checkout, all in the name of filtering out the noise and highlighting the Xbox One-compatible headsets worth your attention.

It's not just a matter of totting up the cost against the number of bullet points on the spec sheet, though. Functionality is important here, but so is fundamental sound quality and comfort over those long sessions spent trying to figure out how the whippersnappers build so quickly around you in Fortnite. Read on for our favorite Xbox One headsets across a variety of budgets.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro with Tactical Audio Adapter Built like a tank with sound to match No price information Check Mighty Ape No price information Check The Market Superb sound Exemplary comfort Incredible build quality Pricey package No surround sound in its base state

Turtle Beach is the longest established specialist gaming headset manufacturer, with a fanatical following among pro-gamers – and when you unbox its top-of-the-range Elite Pro, you can see why. It simply oozes no-expense-spared design, and sports all manner of neat touches born from decades of pro-gaming experience.

But more importantly than that, it sounds spectacular, with huge bass and crystal-clear treble adding up to a sound which will allow you to get deeply immersed into whatever game you're playing. Comfort-wise, it's exemplary, with big, thick earpads that eliminate all ambient noise, and can be easily adjusted to fit all head-sizes. A neat feature lets you add spacing to the earpads to accommodate a pair of glasses.

On an Xbox One, we'd recommend teaming it up with piece of kit called the Tactical Audio Adapter, which clips into the Xbox One controller and operates as an amplifier, adding some of the extra sound-control features which come in a separate graphic equaliser-style box called the Tactical Audio Controller (which is pricey but adds Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound).

Those features include Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing, which enhances the sound of incoming players' footsteps and is great for hardcore first-person shooter fans, and Dynamic Chat Boost, which keeps chat-levels audible even when background noise rises. Plus, it lets you independently adjust game and chat volumes.

Add tank-like build-quality to the equation and you have a headset which has become something of a status symbol for those who take their gaming seriously.

There’s an old saying that states “a ship in a harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for”, and Razer really has pushed the boat out with its Razer Nari Ultimate headset.

The Razer Nari Ultimate is an interesting concept, and something that needs to be tried to be believed. Razer’s designed a strong pair of headphones, with a very out-there feature, making the Nari Ultimate the best Xbox One wireless headset on the market.

A high-quality, low-cost headset from Corsair, this wired option may be the best budget Xbox One gaming headset on the market. It may only feature stereo sound (instead of surround sound), but it's hardly a noticeable deficit. It produces dynamic sound, and the actual headphones are plush and comfortable. This hardly seems like the budget headset that it is.

