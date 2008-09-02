Apple to launch new products September 9

Just seven more days to wait before you discover the hot tech presents your friends and family will be clamouring for this Christmas.

Apple has announced a launch event for next Tuesday evening (UK time), where it is expected to release details of a new iPod Touch and updated iPod Nanos. The 20- and 24-inch iMac range may also receive a speed boost, with more memory and faster processors.

Core products

While Apple is thought to working on new MacBook and MacBook Pro designs (possibly bringing aluminium cases to the MacBook range), these may not be ready in time for next week's press conference, according to Mac Rumors.

A much-anticipated low cost mini-notebook to rival the Asus eee PC probably won't appear in time to fill stockings this year, but we can dream...