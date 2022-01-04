Another PS5 exclusive is coming to PC

Audio player loading…

Update: Death Stranding: Director's Cut is now confirmed to be coming to PC later in 2022. It'll be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The press release says the game is coming in Spring 2022 (referring to the Northern Hemisphere) so we should see the game release worldwide at some point between March and June 2022.

We are pleased to announce that DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will be coming to PC!This will launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games store in Spring 2022.#DeathStrandingDC #KojimaProductions #505Games pic.twitter.com/HNyS7aLheHJanuary 4, 2022 See more

Original story: Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the updated and enhanced edition of Hideo Kojima’s sci-fi delivery epic that was originally released last year as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, could be coming to the PC.

That’s according to videocardz.com , which earlier today published a copy of an Intel press release mentioning the upcoming PC port ( thanks, VGC ). Originally scheduled for publication sometime this week during CES 2022, the press release specifically mentions the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut edition for PC among details of Intel’s upcoming line of Arc GPUs.

The alleged release also quotes the president of 505 Games, Neil Ralley, saying: "We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS [Xe Super Sampling] technology will enhance player experience for Director’s Cut."

Although Ralley goes on to mention the PC version of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will utilize Intel’s XeSS technology (billed as a form of AI-enhanced upscaling that increases resolution and image fidelity ), he makes no mention of the game’s planned release date or its development timeline.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was originally released on PlayStation 5 in September last year. It added several new gameplay features to the game, including new missions, additional combat mechanics, new traversal equipment, and extra ways to customize your baby-carrying BB pods.

505 Games published the PC version of the original Death Stranding in July 2020, and has been contacted for comment. We’ll update this article if we receive a response.

Analysis: another one for the pile

It won’t be too long before this announcement is confirmed, if it is indeed true. CES 2022 starts tomorrow, January 5, and runs until January 8, so we should get official word of a Death Stranding: Director’s Cut PC edition some time between then.

The mention of another PS5 exclusive making its way to PC shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be yet another title in the long list of former PS4 and PS5 exclusives to be ported to PC.

Among them is the apocalyptic Days Gone that came to PC in 2021, Horizon Zero Dawn, which threw off its PlayStation exclusivity the year before, and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is scheduled to bring the adventures of Nathan Drake to PC later this month.

As for when the PC version of the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will hit shelves, that’s anyone’s guess. The PC port of the original game was announced in late 2019, before appearing in July the following year. A similar timeframe puts the release of the PC Director’s Cut around August 2022.