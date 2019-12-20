An inside look at Lenovo’s Data Center Group

The UK, EU and US data centre markets are differentiated by their unique customers that have needs specific to their region. This is characterised by the fact that certain industries are more prevalent in their respective markets. For instance, the oil and gas industry is Norway’s largest sector and accounts for 16 percent of the country’s GDP. Certain other industries are prominent in different markets. For example, the automotive sector is a main feature of the German economy, much like the banking sector in the UK.

The European data centre market is rapidly growing however the region experiences unique challenges that don’t exist in the US. The numerous different languages and currencies stretching across Europe can cause business complications when it comes to contracting and multi-national product pricing. The countless borders that exist in Europe also create further difficulties around data sovereignty between countries. The introduction of GDPR however has allowed the EU to unify its data protection laws and add clarity across borders.

Furthermore, Europe has less space when compared with the US. This means that data centre providers must be more creative and flexible with their data centre designs in order to make the most of space. However, certain countries in Europe offer natural benefits when it comes to building data centre infrastructure. Places near the Arctic Circle, including Sweden, have seen multiple new data centres built. This is because its stable geography is ideal for data centre infrastructure due to extremely low risk of earthquakes. The cold climate also means an energy saving on cooling.