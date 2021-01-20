Adthena snaps up Kantar paid search business

The search intelligence firm Adthena has announced that it has acquired the paid search business of the market research company Kantar.

The acquisition builds on an agreement made by both companies earlier this month which will see Adthena integrate its data into Kantar's ad intelligence product in the US, Brazil, Denmark and France.

CEO and founder of Adthena provided further insight on the acquisition and the company's partnership with Kantar in a press release, saying:

“As search continues to become the barometer by which all advertising efforts are measured, the importance of having access to the best intelligence possible cannot be overstated. And this acquisition of Kantar’s paid search assets, in combination with our Kantar partnership, will enable us to break new ground for brands and agencies while also helping us to continue upon our growth trajectory.”

AI-powered search

As part of the acquisition, Kantar's customers that use its dedicated search tools will now be able to access Adthena's AI-powered search intelligence product suite.

The company's product suite is currently used by over 250 leading brands and agencies including L’Oreal, Volvo, Progressive Insurance, Qantas, Dentsu, GroupM and many more to gain search market visibility.

However, what sets Adthena apart from its competitors is its “Whole Market View” AI-driven intelligence platform which allows advertisers and marketers to monitor their own performance as well as track competitors actions and results. The company also provides its users with next-level search defense enabling them to autonomously monitor for threats and defend themselves from “brand bidders”.

While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the company did confirm with TechCrunch that some members of the Kantar team would be joining Adthena as part of the deal.

