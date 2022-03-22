Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiplayer: Is it crossplay?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiplayer is a big feature for the game. The title, a spin-off of the broader Borderlands universe, is all about recreating a fantasy tabletop roleplaying game hosted by the titular Tiny Tina. As you might expect, with that kind of trapping, multiplayer is at the core of the experience.

Like in Borderlands, the title will have you and friends blasting your way through hordes of enemies in order to find better, more wild loot. However, unlike Borderlands, this time you're going to be blowing through skeletons, trolls, and dragons rather than post-apocalyptic bad guys. This is all about fantasy, just with all the silly Borderlands humor thrown in.

However, the title's options go so far, it’s worth knowing just what's available to you and your friends. Here’s everything you need to know about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multiplayer and crossplay capabilities.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiplayer

Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiplayer co-op?

If you’ve played a Borderlands game before, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands should be familiar territory as it supports co-op for up to four players. The game is designed from the ground up to be multiplayer-focused, with it featuring six different classes. Synergizing the makeup of your team will help you achieve greater goals, with a more rounded composition bound to take you further. This team-building is a staple of the franchise and true to form, the extensive multiplayer options are ever-present here.

What’s more, it supports split-screen co-op, a true rarity in modern AAA first-person shooters. No additional details have been provided on how well Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will run when in split-screen, but Borderlands 3 ran at up to 60 frames per second in the mode on both the Xbox Series X and PS5. The hope is that that precedent will hold for Tiny Tina’s Wonderland too.

Does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands support cross-play?

Yes! Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is entirely crossplay. The news was confirmed earlier in March, with the team tweeting:

🎉 CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED! 🎉Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25!https://t.co/jOXtFTFEN6 pic.twitter.com/529xHxaYqiMarch 15, 2022 See more

This goes for all consoles, meaning that it's crossplay between PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This was by no means a guarantee either. Borderlands 3 has long had an issue with crossplay in that it wasn’t allowed on PlayStation platforms. However, whatever obstacle was in place prior now seems to have been overcome. This should give players complete freedom with who they play with.